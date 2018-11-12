Featured Video
Donation bucket stolen from Montreal West flower shop
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, November 12, 2018 12:06PM EST
The owner of a flower shop in Montreal West says a donation bucket has been stolen.
Alex Yoo of Westminster Florist has been collecting money in recent weeks to be donated to veterans.
He noticed this weekend that the bucket used to collect the funds was missing.
Going through surveillance video he spotted a man picking up the bucket--an orange halloween basket--and putting it in a bag.
He is hoping someone can identify the culprit.