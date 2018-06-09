

Andy Blatchford and Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press





A tardy Donald Trump created a distraction this morning when he showed up late for a G7 meeting on women's empowerment.

The U.S. president arrived several minutes after the start of the breakfast meeting between G7 leaders and the gender equality advisory council that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau created for this year's summit in the Charlevoix region of Quebec.

Trump missed Trudeau's introductory statement at the meeting and entered the room while council co-chair Isabelle Hudon, who is Canada's ambassador to France, was speaking.

His arrival was impossible to miss as security personnel had to open a path for Trump through a mob of journalists, many of whom were holding large cameras.

Trump's fellow G7 leaders watched him as he slowly made his way to his seat, which was across from Trudeau and next to International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde.

The president has made a lot of noise at this year's G7 event in the Quebec town of La Malbaie -- first by launching a Twitter attack on Canada's trade policies before the summit and then for suggesting Russia be invited to re-join the alliance.