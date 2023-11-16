Don't forget the extra onions when it comes to Cody Fajardo's pre-game meal
Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo's pre-game meal is a constant.
"I am so simple. I get Subway," he said. "Every game day."
Simple yet quite complicated, in reality.
The Fajardo sub is turkey on Italian herb and cheese bread with lettuce, tomatoes, extra onions, cucumbers, green peppers, olives, salt and pepper and a dash of ranch dressing.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 16, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what the jury in murder-terrorism trial of accused London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman didn't hear
Now that the jury is deliberating the verdict for Nathaniel Veltman, a publication ban on reporting evidence heard in the absence of the jury has expired.
OPINION As millions of mortgages approach renewal, what will Canada's real estate market look like?
As some COVID-era mortgages approach their renewal dates, many homeowners and potential homebuyers may be curious about whether the country is on the cusp of a buyer's market. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains some of the key factors affecting Canada's current real estate landscape, and what homeowners can expect as their mortgages come up for renewal.
Gene therapy for sickle cell and thalassemia gets approval in the U.K., a world first
Britain's medicines regulator has authorized the world's first gene therapy treatment for sickle cell disease, in a move that could offer relief to thousands of people with the crippling disease in the U.K.
Video shows rocky Air Canada landing at Toronto Pearson
An Air Canada plane was caught bouncing from side to side on camera during a rough landing at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Monday.
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
OPINION 5 things the new season of 'The Crown' got wrong -- and 1 thing it got right
After a roller-coaster year for the Royal Family, the arrival of the ever-popular series 'The Crown' on streaming giant Netflix was always going to ruffle a few feathers, writes royal commentator Afua Hagan in a column for CTVNews.ca.
'Dances With Wolves' actor asks Nevada Supreme Court to drop all charges
The lawyer for Nathan Chasing Horse has asked the Nevada Supreme Court to drop all charges against the 'Dances With Wolves' actor and self-described medicine man.
WATCH Why Canadians should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates
Amid a drop in inflation, there's speculation from some financial analysts that the Bank of Canada may start to lower the country's benchmark interest rate, however one economist is warning that even with the possibility of cuts, homeowners should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates.
Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge reopens after Pro-Palestinian demonstration
Traffic on Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge has resumed after a pro-Palestinian demonstration closed the bridge in both directions.
Toronto
Driver charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder after allegedly running over 3 people in Toronto
A 79-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder after allegedly running over three people outside an apartment building in northeast Toronto on Wednesday.
Police investigating after Forest Hill Starbucks targeted with graffiti referencing Israel-Gaza war
Police have launched an investigation after a Forest Hill Starbucks was targeted with graffiti referencing the Israel-Gaza war.
Someone in the GTA spent more than $3K on one DoorDash delivery. Here's what they ordered
Someone in the Toronto area spent more than a month’s worth of rent on a DoorDash delivery order, according to a report.
Atlantic
Weather statement issued for Nova Scotia as fall storm brings rain and wind to the Maritimes Saturday
A Special Weather Statement has been issued for the province of Nova Scotia by Environment Canada for the heavy rain and high winds that are expected Saturday and ending Sunday morning.
Moncton partners with federal government to fast-track building housing
New plans to address Moncton’s housing crisis were announced Thursday morning.
London
London doctor arrested following mischief investigation
A prominent London, Ont. doctor has been arrested on a charge of mischief following an incident last month.
Farm vehicle involved in Elgin County multi-vehicle crash
According to police, the rear-end crash happened when an eastbound vehicle collided with an eastbound tractor towing farm equipment.
London police investigating fatal crash
According to police, the adult driver and only occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Northern Ontario
WATCH
OPINION
OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination
Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.
Calgary
Calgary man accused of drug trafficking at Beltline tattoo business
Calgary police have laid charges against a Calgary man after he allegedly sold illegal drugs out of a Beltline tattoo parlour.
Teenage brothers accused in fatal Marlborough Park shooting appear in court
Two teenage brothers charged in Monday’s fatal shooting in Marlborough Park appeared in court briefly for the first time Thursday, to answer to the charges.
Calgary man sentenced in 2019 crash that killed 2 women
A Calgary man has been sentenced to almost two years behind bars for his role in a fatal crash that occurred more than three years ago.
Kitchener
Three people displaced by fire at Woodstock home
The Woodstock Fire Department says everyone made it out safely after flames broke out a home on Elizabeth Street.
Magic mushroom shop reopens one day after police shut it down
The FunGuyz store in Cambridge, Ont. reopened Wednesday, less than 24 hours after police raided the magic mushroom dispensary and shut it down.
Vancouver
Pedestrian struck, killed in Surrey
One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Surrey Wednesday night, according to police.
1 person in critical condition after fiery rollover crash in Maple Ridge
A man was trapped inside a truck that caught fire after a crash in Maple Ridge Wednesday night, according to authorities.
$3,300 in cash stolen during Burnaby parkade robbery, police say
Mounties in Burnaby are asking for help to identify a suspect in a robbery that happened in a parkade six weeks ago.
Edmonton
Edmonton man arrested again for possessing, distributing child sexual abuse materials
"Extreme" child sexual abuse material was recently found on an Edmonton man's computer, leading to charges, police in Alberta say.
Retribution likely for killing of father and son at Edmonton gas station, expert says
As homicide detectives search for the men who shot and killed Harp Uppal and his 11-year-old son Gavin, experts say, it has all the hallmarks of a gang-related hit, noting a conflict that spans several provinces.
Alberta COVID-19 panel urges consideration of 'alternative' scientific theories
A panel studying Alberta's pandemic response urges the province to consider “alternative” scientific theories - a recommendation the Opposition NDP says opens the door to fringe ideas akin to Premier Danielle Smith once advocating the use of a horse dewormer to fight COVID-19.
Windsor
Johnny Shotz asks woman to return stolen Christmas decorations
A Tecumseh establishment is hoping for the return of their stolen Christmas decorations.
Dilkens uses strong mayor powers to fire city engineer, lawyer
The city hall shake-up was announced Wednesday afternoon, with a press release indicating that Windsor was realigning its organizational structure to 'better serve the needs of its residents and streamline municipal operations.'
Regina
New drug toxicity report shows alarming numbers for Saskatchewan
A new report from the Saskatchewan Coroners Service shows the province is continuing to deal with a deadly drug crisis.
Sask. nurses have clocked more than a million hours of overtime this year, union says
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses said nurses have clocked more than a million hours of overtime this year as they face a shortage in their profession.
Sask. Ministry of Highways unveils new ad campaign
Despite the warmer weather in the province this week, treacherous winter driving conditions could be just around the corner.
Ottawa
Eastern Ontario youth hockey player saved by neck guard
The governing body for amateur hockey in eastern Ontario says a youth hockey player was saved by a neck guard after being cut by a skate
Town of Renfrew unveils new logo and slogan
The town released its new logo and slogan after months of public consultations in a media statement on Wednesday.
Alexandria, Ont. shelter-in-place leads to two arrests
Ontario Provincial Police in North Glengarry have arrested two individuals after a shelter-in-place was requested for residents on Wednesday evening.
Saskatoon
Teens at Sask. hockey tournament fall ill after carbon monoxide leak
Multiple players at a youth hockey tournament in Saskatchewan experienced serious symptoms due to an undetected carbon monoxide leak over the weekend.
'Lighting up the night for 25 years': BHP Enchanted Forest begins in Saskatoon
The unofficial kick-off to the holiday season is underway in Saskatoon.