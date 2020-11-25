MONTREAL -- The province of Quebec plans to test its public security alert system at 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday.

Quebec Alert Ready, the system used by the province's public security ministry, aims to alert Quebecers of threats to their health or safety.

The messages include information detailing the threat and instructions on how to remain safe amid a major crisis.

"The purpose of this exercise is to sensitize the population to the display of the alert and its sound signal in the event of a situation that would represent a threat to life," Quebec public security said in a message posted on Twitter.

The system is an initiative developed with emergency officials at all levels, Environment Canada and the broadcasting/telecommunications industry.

Similar systems have been used in other countries to issue extreme weather warnings and other life-threatening events.