Dominique Anglade campaigns in CAQ-dominant Outaouais region

Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) leader Dominique Anglade is continuing her election tour in the Outaouais region on Saturday.

Anglade took part in the Joie de Vivre festival in Gatineau, organized by an Outaouais group that provides services for immigrant women (AFIO).

According to the Qc125 polling site, the Liberals are threatened in the region, with the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) likely to sweep all of its five ridings.

In the riding of Hull, for example, Qc125 predicts the defeat of incumbent Liberal MNA Maryse Gaudreault. In Pontiac, Liberal André Fortin is also trailed by the CAQ.

In 2018, the CAQ elected MNAs in the ridings of Chapleau, Gatineau and Papineau.

"The main opponent "is the CAQ," acknowledged Dominique Anglade Saturday, the day after a supporter rally of about fifty people in Gatineau bar.

"The Outaouais has been neglected in the last four years, we have seen, the result in health shows, the results [in economics] show," she said in a press scrum.

REFERENDUM: LEGAULT IS HIDING, SAYS FORTIN

Fortin, campaigning alongside Anglade Saturday, pointed to Legault's refusal to indicate whether he would vote yes or no in a referendum.

"It's good information that Quebecers should have," he said in an impromptu press conference, "because it shows who he is politically (...) if he still has that PQ fibre that he has always dragged with him."

"The fact that he didn't want to put his position on the public square, well that shows very clearly that there is still something he doesn't dare to say to Quebecers."

The Liberal caravan will also travel to Lachute Saturday and will finish the day in Montreal.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 24, 2022.