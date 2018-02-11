

CTV Montreal





Quebec Deputy Premier Dominique Anglade will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday to attend one of the largest fashion shows in North America.

Anglade will be accompanied by a delegation of 80 Quebec companies from the fashion industry at the runway show "Magic." This annual commercial exhibition will take place from February 12 to 14.

Thanks to the MontrealStyle Gallery, exhibitors and artisans from the Quebec fashion industry will be able to increase their visibility and seize new business opportunities.

In addition to the meetings and activities in which she will participate, the Deputy Prime Minister will deliver a speech at the Rendez-vous Québec reception, organized by Export Québec and the Mmode Cluster, the Metropolitan Fashion Cluster.