Domi returns to Montreal, but not for hockey
Montreal Canadiens left wing Max Domi celebrates a goal by teammate Artturi Lehkonen against the Toronto Maple Leafs during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, October 3, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019 12:21PM EDT
Max Domi is back in Montreal, and it's not to get ready for the upcoming season - yet.
The 24-year-old lives with Type 1 Diabetes and is here to raise awareness about the disease.
On Tuesday, he met with over a dozen children who have the disease.
Domi has been quite open in the past about how Type 1 Diabetes has affected his hockey career.
"When I was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, it changed my life forever, but it never held me back," he said in a press release.
"I hope my story shows that, with the right team around you, it's possible to do anything you set your mind to."
Domi will also be at the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation's annual walk on June 9 in Laval.
