BROSSARD, QUE -- The Canadiens were out four players at practice Tuesday morning, while Jonathan Drouin and Brendan Gallagher wore regular jerseys, a sign that they are getting closer to a comeback.

Forwards Max Domi (virus) and Artturi Lehkonen (virus), defender Marco Scandella (treatment) and goalkeeper Carey Price (off-ice training) were not training, following a 4-2 loss against the Washington Capitals.

Gallagher (headaches) was back in his usual position to the right of Tomas Tatar and Phillip Danault, while Drouin completed the third line with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Nick Cousins.

Ilya Kovalchuk played on the second line with Nick Suzuki and Joel Armia.

Drouin has been absent since Nov. 15 due to a wrist injury. Gallagher suffered a concussion on Dec. 31 against the Carolina Hurricanes. He faced the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 9 before returning to the sidelines.

The Habs face the Sabres on Thursday in Buffalo. Before Tuesday's games, the Habs ranked 12th in the Eastern Conference, 10 points from a playoff spot.