Dollarama reaches $2.5M settlement in class-action suit over hidden fees

    A person walks past a Dollarama store in Montreal, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi A person walks past a Dollarama store in Montreal, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
    Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden environmental fees at its stores.

    LPC Avocat Inc., a law firm in Montreal, announced Tuesday that the deal was reached in Superior Court. The plaintiff had alleged that the company did not properly advertise the price of certain products for sale that were subject to an Environmental Handling Fee (EHF).

    Under the terms of the agreement, anyone who purchased batteries, lightbulbs, toys and other items that were subject to the EHF in Quebec between Dec. 11, 2019 and July 4, 2023, or elsewhere in Canada between April 29, 2021 and July 4, 2023, is entitled to compensation.

    The Montreal-based company agreed to pay eligible class members in the form of gift cards of up to $15 per person after they submit a claim.

    Anyone who wishes to submit a claim can send their email address to dollaramaehfsettlement.com by April 5, 2024.

