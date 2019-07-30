

Ten days after a dog bit a four-year-old boy in Chateauguay, the SPCA Rousillon and Chateauguay police have seized the animal for an examination.

According to the father of the victim, "the dog is gone and won't be returning home ever."

The seizure and examination comes after multiple complaints from Corey Sexton, the boy's father, after the Golden Retriever attacked the boy and bit his face on July 17.

Police finally visited Sexton at his home on July 29, telling him they did not come earlier because Sexton never filed a written report of the attack.

According to Sexton police realized the severity of the attack on Monday after seeing photographs of his son's injuries.

"When they saw the photos they were shaken up also," said Sexton. "They didn't believe that it was that, to that severity, because the photos clearly indicate a lot of damage."

Sexton's son was left with a large gash in his cheek that needed multiple stitches. More than a week after the attack, he was readmitted to the Montreal Children's Hospital on Sunday after his wound became infected.

The infection is being treated, but the boy will require plastic surgery to avoid disfigurement.

Children asked to pet dog

The dog attack happened on July 17 outside the Sexton home.

The boy and his older brother were playing basketball on their driveway when their neighbour and her Golden Retriever walked by their house on a morning walk.

Sexton says his son, who loves dogs, approached the owner and asked him if he could pet his dog. The owner said yes.

After petting him for a while "the dog just snapped, and bit him right in the face," Sexton said.

Sexton rushed his son to hospital and then called Chateauguay police, but more than a week later the dog still had not been evaluated by authorities.

The dog's owner, Janice Stephens, rescued the animal from Egypt several months ago, and since the attack had been making the dog wear a muzzle when outdoors.