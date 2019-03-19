

A woman made a gruesome discovery in Angrignon Park Tuesday: she found a dead dog in a snowbank. The dog’s leash was tied to a tree.

Tara McBrine said one of her two dogs found the dog hidden under the snow.

"My dog was just sniffing at a snow pile and wouldn't come to me for a treat, so I figured I would go check out what was going on, and she was sniffing at a dead dog underneath the snow," she said.

McBrine called authorities and she was told the animal’s body would be removed from the park on Wednesday.

“Right away I called the police,” she said. “The city came, and they left the dog there… they’ll come back and get him tomorrow with more help.”

Montreal police said there is currently no criminal investigation into the matter. The SPCA was not immediately able to comment.

McBrine is disgusted by what she saw, calling it inhumane.

“If you don’t want your dog anymore, bring him to the SPCA, bring him to an animal shelter, let him run around in the street,” she said. “He tied him to a tree in a park. He’s not going to get away. He left him there to die.”



