

CTV Montreal staff





An 18-month-old boy was taken to hospital in Trois Rivieres Monday after being attacked by a dog that is being described as a pitbull.

The dog inflicted serious injuries to the child's face and upper body.

According to reports the boy's mother left the child alone in a room in their Louiseville home with the dog for a few moments when the animal attacked.

The dog had apparently never bitten anyone before and was described as very docile.

The animal has been euthanized as a result of the attack.

The Sureté du Quebec is aware of the incident and is investigating.