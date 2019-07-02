Featured Video
Dog euthanized after biting child
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 7:43AM EDT
An 18-month-old boy was taken to hospital in Trois Rivieres Monday after being attacked by a dog that is being described as a pitbull.
The dog inflicted serious injuries to the child's face and upper body.
According to reports the boy's mother left the child alone in a room in their Louiseville home with the dog for a few moments when the animal attacked.
The dog had apparently never bitten anyone before and was described as very docile.
The animal has been euthanized as a result of the attack.
The Sureté du Quebec is aware of the incident and is investigating.
