MONTREAL -- Do you want to take your dog from good to fabulous?

SSENSE, the Montreal-based fashion platform beloved by fashionistas here and abroad, is now offering a luxury line of clothes and accessories designed for dogs, SSENSE's first foray into the world of petwear.

Ranging in price from $60 to $1,395 (U.S.), the collection includes pieces - everything from sweaters and collar charms to harnesses and leashes - from high-end fashion brands including 032c, Ashley Williams, Burberry, Heron Preston, Marine Serre, Moncler Genius, Paul Smith, Stutterheim, Versace, and VIP.

SSENSE said it was in part inspired to get into dogwear following the success of a series it posted on the Instagram photo-sharing app called #SSENSEInterns, which featured dogs of SSENSE employees modelling designer fashions.

"Increasingly, millennials are spending more on their pets, especially dogs," said Brigitte Chartrand, SSENSE's senior director of womenswear buying. "There is a growing interest to reflect their individual style and their dog's personality through clothing.

"Furthermore, almost 70% of SSENSE employees are millennials so we saw firsthand the growing focus that is placed on pets in our dog-friendly office. For many of the brands we partnered with, this was the first time they considered producing dog apparel and accessories, making it a fun project to collaborate on. We're extremely excited to launch with a group of brands that reflect the SSENSE point of view."

British fashion designer Ashley WIlliams was one of the fashion stars SSENSE reached out to, and she says she didn't hesitate to contribute to the collection.

"I have two rescue dogs that I love so much," WIlliams said. "Being able to do a capsule with them in mind for SSENSE has been from the heart."