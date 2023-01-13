Documentary by two Quebec filmmakers exposes horror of cyber violence against women
A documentary on cyber violence opening Friday in Toronto follows four women who recount their stories of being attacked, denigrated and threatened because they choose to speak their minds.
"Backlash: Misogyny in the Digital Age" explores the online violence and hatred faced by women and girls across the world. The French-language version of the film, directed by Lea Clermont-Dion and Guylaine Maroist, premiered in the fall in Quebec to critical acclaim and broke box office records in the province for a documentary film.
Maroist says the goal of the documentary, produced by La Ruelle Films, is to bring awareness to online misogyny and provide a voice for victims, who she says have few recourses to turn to. She says the idea for the film came after Clermont-Dion experienced online threats in 2015.
"I think in the past seven years, we have witnessed the growth of this phenomenon," Maroist said in a recent interview. "In 2015, we weren't talking about cyber violence. But now, unfortunately, it has become a very important issue in our society."
One of the four women featured in the documentary is Laurence Gratton, a young elementary school teacher from Quebec who was harassed and threatened on social media for five years by a man who turned out to be a former classmate. In the film, Gratton says that in university, she accepted a friend request on Facebook from a profile claiming to be a young woman. Gratton says she did not know the person but assumed she had met them and forgotten.
Soon after, the person began leaving degrading Facebook comments about her physical appearance. From there, the harassment only escalated. The person demanded that she stop raising her hand to ask questions in class and called her a moron that should not be studying to be a teacher.
One of the messages said, "You know that you are ugly, and that is why guys don't want you."
The other three women featured in the film are Laura Boldrini, the most harassed politician in Italy; Kiah Morris, a former Vermont state representative for the Democratic party who was forced to resign because of persistent online abuse; and Marion Seclin, a Paris-based actor and YouTuber who received more than 40,000 sexist online messages and was subjected to rape and death threats.
"We want to raise awareness on this issue. We wanted to show that these different women coming from different places in society and different ages were experiencing the same thing," Maroist said.
In the documentary, Gratton is told by Montreal police that there is nothing that they can do to help her.
"Police officers don't have the training to deal with cyber violence, even less when it comes to anonymous accounts on social media. They don't know how to help the victims," Gratton said in a recent interview.
Maroist said online misogyny is preventing women from entering public-facing careers.
"This impacts our democracy because now young women are avoiding going into politics because they don't want to deal with online harassment," she said. "I taught last year at UQAM (Universite du Quebec a Montreal), and a young woman told me that she wanted to go into politics but decided to go into communications instead because she didn't want to expose herself to that violence."
In December, Maroist and Clermont-Dion presented an online petition with about 30,000 signatures to the Quebec legislature, asking the government to take specific actions to address cyber violence, including to require that police officers follow a mandatory online-harassment training program.
They also want the Quebec government to pressure Ottawa to adopt a law forcing social media companies to crack down on hate speech on their platforms or risk steep financial penalties.
"The Quebec government was very receptive to our message," Maroist said. "Education is also very important, and that is why we launched the website along with the campaign." The website stoplescyberviolences.ca, which is currently only available in French, provides information and resources about online misogyny and harassment. Maroist said that they are hoping to raise funds to make an English version of the site.
"It's essential for me to talk to my young students about cyber violence," Gratton said. "One of the most important aspects of this film is educating our youth. It's important that they know what cyber violence is, especially since they grew up with social media. Without education and awareness, this problem will persist."
The film will be screened at the Hot Docs Cinema in Toronto, with screenings in other cities to follow.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2023.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
SPORTS
SPORTS | P.K. Subban returns, Caufield scores twice and the Habs win 4-3
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Stephanie Warriner's sister blindsided; jury will never see this video footage after guards cleared of charges
A jury will never see this newly-released video after the manslaughter charges were thrown out.
Construction company charged in Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young adults
Con-Drain Group is charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing death following an investigation into an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie.
More than 2,000 anomalies found during radar search of former Sask. residential school site, officials say
Star Blanket Cree Nation said it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
'She should be here': Nova Scotia family says loved one died shortly after leaving busy ER
Another Nova Scotia family is speaking out about the death of a loved one following a lengthy wait at an emergency department -- and they’ve created a website where others can share their own stories.
opinion | Don Martin: How bad was the committee hearing over holiday travel woes? Let me count the ways
The Standing Committee on Transport gathered Thursday with MPs demanding an explanation for how that highly unusual Canadian winter combination of heavy snow and cold temperatures which delayed or cancelled thousands of post-pandemic reunions. What they got was a gold-medal finger-pointing performance, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Liberal minister says Canada needs more immigration, some worried about impacts on services
As Canada plans to significantly ramp up its immigration levels in the coming years, some policy experts are worried about potential effects on health care, housing and the labour market. But Immigration Minister Sean Fraser insists that Canada needs more newcomers to address labour shortages and demographic changes that threaten the country's future.
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Lisa Marie Presley, a singer, Elvis' only daughter and a dedicated keeper of her father's legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54.
Third week of January 2022 was deadliest of pandemic: StatCan
The third week of January 2022 was the deadliest week in Canada since the pandemic began, according to new data released by Statistics Canada.
Keenan Anderson, cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder, dies from cardiac arrest after being tased by Los Angeles police
Keenan Anderson, 31, and cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, died from cardiac arrest last week after he was repeatedly tased by police, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, marking the third officer-involved death in the city this year.
Toronto
-
Rain turns into snow in Toronto, police asking drivers to use caution
Overnight rain transitioned to snow and flurries in Toronto which could make for a challenging commute Friday morning.
-
Evacuees return after crews extinguish St. Catharines, Ont. industrial fire
Evacuees have been cleared to return to homes and businesses in St. Catharines, Ont., as officials investigate what caused a fire at a hazardous waste facility the city's north end.
-
Wait list for long-term care beds in Ontario nearly doubled in 10 years, OLTCA says
Seniors are waiting longer for beds in long-term care homes across the province, the Ontario Long-Term Care Association (OLTCA) warned, adding their projections show the situation isn’t likely to improve over the next decade.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm brings poor driving conditions, school closures to New Brunswick, P.E.I.
Friday is a snow day for students in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island as a winter storm brings a mix of snow, wind, freezing rain and rain to the region.
-
Emergency departments are in a state of crisis, Halifax ER chief says
The head of emergency medicine for Halifax and the surrounding area says ERs are under the most extreme pressure that he's seen in his 23-year career, and he says it's taking a toll on patients and health-care workers.
-
'She should be here': Nova Scotia family says loved one died shortly after leaving busy ER
Another Nova Scotia family is speaking out about the death of a loved one following a lengthy wait at an emergency department -- and they’ve created a website where others can share their own stories.
London
-
OPP searching for man wanted on criminal charges
Oxford OPP is hoping the public has seen a man wanted by police. Michael Priem, 38, was last seen on Jan. 11 around 11 a.m. on Parkwood Drive in Tillsonburg.
-
Three-vehicle Huron County crash claims life of driver
Police are trying to piece together what led to three vehicles colliding, east of Clinton this afternoon, killing one of the drivers.
-
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Lisa Marie Presley, a singer, Elvis' only daughter and a dedicated keeper of her father's legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54.
Northern Ontario
-
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Lisa Marie Presley, a singer, Elvis' only daughter and a dedicated keeper of her father's legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54.
-
OLG contacts the owner of $48M winning lotto ticket sold in the Sault
A winning $48-million lottery ticket was recently sold in Sault Ste. Marie, the largest prize in the province for several years.
-
Construction company charged in Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young adults
Con-Drain Group is charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing death following an investigation into an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie.
Calgary
-
'Canadians are worried': new poll suggests cost of living crisis is bad...and getting worse
Canadians are expecting a rough economic ride in 2023, according to a new nationwide Pollara survey.
-
CTV Calgary news anchor hits health battle milestone
CTV Calgary news anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw rang the bell at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre recently, signalling the end to her cancer treatment.
-
Influenza in Alberta: New cases drop for seventh week, 13 deaths reported
In a one-week period, 13 more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data from health officials, while newly reported cases decreased for the seventh week in a row making for a dramatic decline from the peak in mid-November.
Kitchener
-
'Like a missile that could explode': Dozens of propane tanks found in area of Cambridge encampment fire
The Cambridge fire department says an encampment fire that shut down Highway 401 in Cambridge could have been a lot worse as dozens of propane tanks were later found in the area of the fire.
-
Serious collision involving pedestrian in Brantford
A collision in Brantford on Thursday evening left a pedestrian with serious injuries, and brought a heavy police presence to a busy road in the city.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | OPP search for 3 suspects after armed bank robbery in St. George, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching for three suspects after an armed robbery at a bank on Beverly Street West in the village of St. George.
Vancouver
-
Ordering B.C. woman to reimburse ex-employer for 'time theft' sets alarming precedent, lawyer says
A small claims case in which a B.C. woman was ordered to reimburse her former employer for "time theft" after she was fired is not only rare, but has dangerous implications, says a labour lawyer.
-
UBC student critical of school after room keys and contracts stolen from residence building
A student at the University of British Columbia feels the school could have done more to prevent hundreds of room keys and student contracts from being stolen from a residence building.
-
YVR grilled on December travel chaos, passengers promised better protection
The travel chaos that erupted at Vancouver International Airport over the holidays is under scrutiny in Ottawa as federal politicians demand answers and call for better passenger protections.
Edmonton
-
'Scared and shattered': Family says Edmonton man killed, daughter shot in random home invasion
Jasjeet Kaur recalls being in a deep sleep just hours after ringing in 2023 when she says she was jolted awake by banging, yelling and gunshots in her southeast Edmonton home.
-
Shots fired during Edmonton robbery; police believe it's related to shooting of pawn shop workers
Another pawn shop was robbed in Edmonton Tuesday and officers think it's the same people who stole from another store and shot two employees just weeks earlier.
-
Cases of 'Kraken' subvariant of COVID-19 double in one week, PHAC says
As of Monday, the Public Health Agency of Canada has confirmed up to 42 new cases of the new COVID-19 subvariant, known as XBB.15 or 'Kraken.' It’s a high leap from the 21 cases reported last week.
Windsor
-
Spitfires fanbase ablaze as team welcomes Shane Wright
Thursday night marked the first time Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright suited up for the Windsor Spitfires — fresh off leading Team Canada to a gold medal at the World Juniors.
-
Windsor-Essex escapes Friday's winter weather
Windsor-Essex has escaped the winter weather hitting most of the Greater Toronto Area and the Ottawa Valley. Temperatures will be closer to the average for this time of year on Friday but will warm up again gradually over the weekend into next week.
-
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Lisa Marie Presley, a singer, Elvis' only daughter and a dedicated keeper of her father's legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54.
Regina
-
'Empty shelves': Cough, cold and pain medication shortages continue for Sask. pharmacists
Medication shortages are common for pharmacies, but some Saskatchewan pharmacists have not experienced a widespread issue quite like the current shortage of cough and cold medication.
-
White City boundary application to annex Emerald Park and surrounding areas denied
White City’s application to incorporate Emerald Park, Park Meadows Estates, Meadow Ridge Estates, Escott/Deneve, and Great Plains Industrial Park into a single municipality has been denied by the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB).
-
More than 2,000 anomalies found during radar search of former Sask. residential school site, officials say
Star Blanket Cree Nation said it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 'Our families need these answers:' One year after the Eastway Tank explosion
It's been one year since the lives of six families were tragically intertwined following a deadly explosion and fire at Eastway Tank in Ottawa's south end.
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | Winter storm cancels school buses, disrupts travel in Ottawa
A winter storm warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for up to 25 cm of snow by late this afternoon.
-
Here's how an Ottawa senior was scammed out of $15,000
An Ottawa senior says she lost $15,000 to fraudsters after one phone call back in October.
Saskatoon
-
More than 2,000 anomalies found during radar search of former Sask. residential school site, officials say
Star Blanket Cree Nation said it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
-
‘We are paying with a life sentence’: Sask. woman enters guilty plea for murder
A 27-year-old woman pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a La Ronge woman at Court of King’s Bench on Thursday.
-
Why these rabid junior hockey fans from the U.S. are on a whirlwind trip through Saskatchewan
Spending $2,800 USD on a 10-day trip to Saskatchewan and Manitoba might not be high on many people’s priority list. For a group from Portland, Oregon, they couldn't have been happier to be spending time on the prairies during January.