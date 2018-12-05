Featured Video
Doctors to give update on Stevenson's condition
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 8:41AM EST
Officials at the Quebec City hospital where Adonis Stevenson has been receiving treatment will give an update on the boxer’s condition on Wednesday afternoon.
Stevenson has been sedated in the intensive care unit since he was knocked out during a fight against Oleksandr Gvozdyk on Saturday night.
It will be the first public update by doctors since the fight.
Stevenson, 41, showed serious concussion symptoms when he was admitted. He was initially listed in critical condition and placed in a medically induced coma, though doctor’s later said he was stable.
