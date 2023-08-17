Divers find object resembling downed seaplane tail in St. Lawrence River

Quebec City -

Part of the seaplane that sank in the St. Lawrence River near Quebec City may have been found, as the search for the two occupants continues.

On Thursday morning, divers found an object "similar to an aircraft tail," said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Béatrice d'Orsainville.

Another dive was scheduled later to confirm the exact nature of the object. The Coast Guard is on site to assist in the search.

Two men have been unaccounted for since their aircraft crashed into the river at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, between the shores of Neuville and Saint-Antoine-de-Tilly, between Donnacona and Lévis.

They are a 55-year-old man from Quebec City and a 57-year-old man from Neuville.

An SQ watercraft located debris near Saint-Antoine-de-Tilly on Tuesday evening. No potential cause has been suggested yet to explain the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 17, 2023.