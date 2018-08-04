

Annette Dionne, one of the famous Dionne quintuplets, left Montreal for North Bay, Ont., on Saturday for the grand reopening of a museum created to showcase the family.

It's the first time in 20 years that Dionne will visit the house she grew up in.

The museum was created in 1985, but closed in 2015 over a funding dispute.

Dionne left for North Bay in an RV.

She's also donating five dolls from the quintuplets' childhood to the museum.

Annette and her sisters Yvonne, Emilie, Marie, and Cecile became famous in the 1930s.

Their parents already had five children, and the Ontario government deemed them unfit to raise four others.

The quintuplets were then raised on an estate and became a tourist attraction.

Some three million people came to look at them, making the quintuplets international celebrities.

The Dionne family was reunited when the sisters were nine years old.

Before she left for the trip, Dionne acknowledged how hard it was to grow up in such an environment.

"We had to live it," she said. "We had to pass through. But now it's over, and i'm glad to go back and smile at all the people who will be there."

Cecile was also supposed to make the trip, but health reasons prevented her from doing so.