Dietitian says its OK to enjoy food as diet season approaches
During the holiday season, it's common to indulge in our favourite meals and sweet treats, and once the new year hits, many start to cut back their calories to compensate for holiday eating.
Dietitian Robin Glance says it's OK to enjoy food, especially this time of the year.
Glance calls herself an "anti-diet dietitian" and wants people to know that there's nothing wrong with eating for the joy of eating.
"We need to normalize that it's OK to eat sometimes solely for pleasure," she said. "We've been given this idea that we should make food choices based on what is healthy, but we are humans, and since the beginning of time, we've always celebrated around food."
Glance says food guilt in the days following the holidays is very common, but it's that sort of thinking that could be sabotaging your goals.
"I think when people approach the holidays with this black-and-white view of, 'Oh boy, I'm going to be so naughty, so bad, and I better not do this for long, and therefore, I'm going to be so much better in the new year.' We get this all or none mentality, which kind of makes us feel this urge to get it while we can," she said.
Her first tip in developing a healthier relationship with food is to break up with restrictions and start with adequacy.
"Are you eating three balanced meals, giving you plenty of fibre, nutrients from vegetables and fruits?" asked Glance. "Is there some protein there to fill you up, and some carbs, and yes, I said carbs. They are essential for your brain. If you're eating in a balanced kind of way, and not waiting too long to have a nice filling snack, chances are it will be so much easier to make good choices."
Part of making good choices is also allowing yourself to eat treats and truly enjoy them.
"It triggers this pleasure centre in us and causes a rush of feel good endorphins that can actually be positive and healthy regardless of what's in the food, so when we take away the shame and the stigma, we might be more likely to simply enjoy and get the full benefits," said Glance.
And for anyone who may have a relative or friend questioning what's on their plate during a holiday gathering, Glance says, "Maybe let someone know you're trying to heal your relationship with food and that eating for joy and pleasure is wonderful. And that hearing those comments is creating a bit of distress. Do whatever you need to do to protect yourself from those triggering comments."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
OBITUARY
OBITUARY Former Quebec Nordique forward Reggie Savage dies of cancer at 53
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa teens who died falling through ice attended the same high school
CTV News confirmed Ahmed Ahmed and Riley Cotter attended John McCrae Secondary School in Ottawa's south-end.
B.C. court blocks new law against public drug use warning of 'irreparable harm'
The British Columbia Supreme Court has blocked new provincial laws against public consumption of illegal substances.
Police searching for Colorado mother suspected of killing her 2 children, wounding third
Police were still searching Friday for a Colorado woman suspected of killing her two young children and wounding a third after police initially responded to a report of a burglary in their home.
Canada falls to Sweden 2-0 in group play at world junior hockey championship
Hugo Havelid made 21 saves in Sweden's 2-0 victory over Canada at the world junior hockey championship on Friday.
'We don't deserve it': B.C. man with Stage 4 cancer says he was denied insurance coverage
A B.C. man says his insurance provider has decided to cancel his and his wife’s coverage for failing to disclose a visit to the emergency room to the insurance provider nearly three years before he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.
'It disturbed us': Couple with mild dementia found wandering near Toronto Pearson instead of Calgary-bound flight
In the early morning hours on Boxing Day, Jason Mjulumba Ncube received a phone call from police informing him that his elderly parents, who should have been in Alberta, were instead found wandering in the cold near Toronto Pearson International Airport in search of help.
Man shot and killed by police during hostage incident on Furby Street: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say officers shot and killed a man who was allegedly holding people hostage in an apartment building on Furby Street Thursday afternoon.
South Africa launches case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza
South Africa launched a case Friday at the United Nations' top court accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and asking the court to order Israel to halt its attacks — the first such challenge made at the court over the current war.
UN Security Council meets on Ukraine after Russian air attacks
The United Nations Security Council was set to discuss the situation in Ukraine on Friday afternoon after Ukraine and its supporters requested an urgent meeting to address missile and drone strikes by Russia, after Moscow launched its biggest air attack of the war.
Toronto
-
'It disturbed us': Couple with mild dementia found wandering near Toronto Pearson instead of Calgary-bound flight
In the early morning hours on Boxing Day, Jason Mjulumba Ncube received a phone call from police informing him that his elderly parents, who should have been in Alberta, were instead found wandering in the cold near Toronto Pearson International Airport in search of help.
-
Ontario drivers will pay more to use stretch of Highway 407 in 2024
Drivers using a portion of Highway 407 will see an increase in their bills next year.
-
Here's how you can get around in Toronto on New Year's Eve
The Toronto Transit Commission and Metrolinx are working to ensure that everyone gets home safely this New Year’s Eve.
Atlantic
-
Public asked to avoid overcrowded N.B. emergency rooms unless absolutely necessary
New Brunswick's francophone health agency is asking residents to avoid two of its emergency rooms unless absolutely necessary because of capacity issues.
-
Community rallies around family injured in Christmas Eve crash in Cape Breton
A Maritime community is stepping up to support a family of six who were injured in a Christmas Eve car crash.
-
Top baby names for N.S., N.B. in 2023
Top baby names for 2023 in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
London
-
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
-
Partially collapsed building in St. Thomas is still standing - for now
For the time being, a partially collapsed apartment block in St Thomas remains intact
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police looking for three assault suspects
The Greater Sudbury Police Service is searching for three people in connection to assaults that occurred earlier this month.
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
-
Sudbury Five scores the first win in a new basketball league
Thousands of fans packed Sudbury Community Arena for the Sudbury Five’s season-opening win over the London Lightning.
Calgary
-
Outpouring of support for 2 Alberta teens killed in rollover crash
Support is growing for the families of two Didsbury, Alta., teens who died in a rollover crash on Wednesday.
-
Warmest Canadian summer in 76 years: A look back at southern Alberta’s big weather stories of 2023
2023 was certainly a year for the record books when it comes to significant weather that impacted southern Alberta.
-
Emergency crews attend crash on Memorial Drive
One person was sent to hospital after a crash on Memorial Drive Friday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2020, now wanted by police again
The mother of the victim is calling it a failure by the Canadian justice system.
-
One dead after crash north of Guelph
A section of Highway 6 around halfway between Fergus and Guelph has been shut down after a serious crash.
-
Another hit and run involving pedestrian in Waterloo Region
Waterloo regional police say a pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle at Ottawa Street and David Bergey Drive.
Vancouver
-
2 arrests made, 'vehicle of interest' identified in extortion investigation: Surrey RCMP
Mounties in Surrey have made two arrests in an investigation into extortion threats targeting business owners in the Lower Mainland.
-
High winds return to B.C.'s central coast as more heat records fall
British Columbia's central coast is facing the return of strong winds reaching 90 kilometres an hour just days after the last such warning in the region.
-
Truck driver from B.C. identified as Winnipeg homicide victim
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has identified a truck driver from British Columbia as the victim of a homicide in the city.
Edmonton
-
'Heartbreaking': City and police close first of 8 'high-risk' encampments in Edmonton
Cleanup of the first of eight high-risk encampments began Friday morning.
-
Mayor Sohi rides the Valley Line rails to recap the biggest Edmonton stories of 2023
Much like in the streets, neighbourhoods and transit centres governed by its council, it's been a year of highs and lows at Edmonton city hall.
-
2 homes destroyed in suspected arson Friday morning: EPS
Fires broke out in two homes under construction in southwest Edmonton early Friday morning.
Windsor
-
Two suspects wanted for retail thefts on Walker Road
Windsor police are looking for two male suspects following a series of thefts from a retail store in the 1300 block of Walker Road.
-
Oil spill investigated in Little River
The source of an oil spill in east Windsor is under investigation.
-
Crime Stoppers 2023 stats: increase in tips and arrests
Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers is looking back on another successful year, with an increase in tips and arrests.
Regina
-
'It's very, very potent': Fentanyl the main factor in record number of drug toxicity deaths, Sask. coroner says
The numbers are alarming as Saskatchewan looks to be on the brink of reporting its deadliest year of drug toxicity incidents in recent memory.
-
Moose Jaw police asking for help after street signs vandalized and stolen
Moose Jaw police are asking the public for help after street signs were vandalized and stolen.
-
Blizzards, smoke, drought and flooding: Here are Sask.'s top 5 weather stories of 2023
From thick wildfire smoke, to 60 centimetres of snow in a single storm, to a rare lack of tornados and record-breaking drought, here are Saskatchewan’s top five weather stories from 2023.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teens who died falling through ice attended the same high school
CTV News confirmed Ahmed Ahmed and Riley Cotter attended John McCrae Secondary School in Ottawa's south-end.
-
Ottawa Police seeking suspect who robbed, assaulted employee at Rideau Street business
The Ottawa Police Service is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a store and assaulted an employee on Rideau Street earlier this month.
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man charged following 6 months of investigation into drug trafficking
A 60-year-old man has been charged following six months of investigation into illicit drug trafficking in northern Saskatchewan communities.
-
'It's very, very potent': Fentanyl the main factor in record number of drug toxicity deaths, Sask. coroner says
The numbers are alarming as Saskatchewan looks to be on the brink of reporting its deadliest year of drug toxicity incidents in recent memory.
-
Blizzards, smoke, drought and flooding: Here are Sask.'s top 5 weather stories of 2023
From thick wildfire smoke, to 60 centimetres of snow in a single storm, to a rare lack of tornados and record-breaking drought, here are Saskatchewan’s top five weather stories from 2023.