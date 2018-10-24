

CTV Montreal





A section of Highway 40 West was closed overnight after a tractor trailer rolled onto its side and spilled diesel fuel across the roadway.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Thursday as the vehicle was entering the service road at St. Jean Baptiste Blvd., in the Montreal borough of RDP-PAT.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and mopped up the spill overnight.

The highway was reopened once the spill was contained, although the service road remained closed on Wednesday morning.

The driver suffered minor injuries.