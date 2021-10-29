MONTREAL -- If you didn't manage to snag a much-in-demand flu shot last year, this isn't the year to stop trying -- and if you didn't actually catch the flu last year, don't read too much into that, either.

That's the message from Montreal epidemiologists, who are warning that after a winter of self-isolation, this year's flu season could be a bad one.

"Now, we are faced with a progressive loosening of public health restrictions, more and more social mixing, and it's really difficult to say if this is going if this is going to lead to a more severe influenza season than usual," said Dr. Jesse Papenburg, a Montreal pediatric epidemiologist.

Last year's flu-shot supply was limited, but serious flu cases were almost nonexistent because of all the other public health measures in effect. That's not the case now.

"The last thing anyone wants is a so-called 'twin-demic' of having a surge of both COVID-19 and influenza cases in the same region at the same time," said Dr. Matthew Oughton, an infectious diseases specialist.

"That would put major pressure on the health-care system, institutions and health-care workers in those areas," he said.

"Could that happen? It certainly could."

Quebec will start giving out free flu shots next week to people who qualify as high-risk. Others will need to pay, unless their employers or schools cover the cost, but doctors are saying it's worth it.

This summer and fall showed that normal epidemiological patterns are out of whack this year as people come out of isolation.

There were "unprecedented" surges of other viruses among Quebec children and babies who got exposed all at once to bugs that they normally would have come across over the course of a much longer time, clogging hospitals with a huge number of simultaneous cases.

Watch the video above to learn more about predictions for this year's flu season.