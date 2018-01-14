

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are urging the public to keep their eyes peeled for any trace of Annie Pier Le Buis, 18, a developmentally impaired young woman who left her group home on Friday and did not return.

Le Buis has a mental age of seven, police said, and left her group home in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve around 6:15 p.m., and has not been seen since.

Family and loved ones are concerned for her safety, and believe she could be on the island of Montreal, or ventured out to the North Shore.

She was last seen wearing a winter coat with a fur hood. Le Buis is 5'3, weighs 198 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts should contact Info-Crime anonymously at 514-393-1133.