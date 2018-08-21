

CTV Montreal





A 39-year old man has died in N.D.G. after being shot by police, who were responding to a call about a fight.

The incident took place near the corner of Montclair Ave. and de Maisonneuve St.

Two police cars arrived at the scene.

The man tried to attack officers with a sharp object, and was then shot.

As with all police-related shootings, the matter is now being investigated by the BEI.