Featured Video
Developing: Man shot in N.D.G. has died
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, August 21, 2018 9:34PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 21, 2018 11:07PM EDT
A 39-year old man has died in N.D.G. after being shot by police, who were responding to a call about a fight.
The incident took place near the corner of Montclair Ave. and de Maisonneuve St.
Two police cars arrived at the scene.
The man tried to attack officers with a sharp object, and was then shot.
As with all police-related shootings, the matter is now being investigated by the BEI.
Latest Montreal News
- Exclusive: Greg Kelley to run for Liberals in Jacques-Carter riding
- Maccarone to be introduced as Liberal candidate on Wednesday
- Developing: Man shot in N.D.G. has died
- Exclusive: Liberals choose Jennifer Maccarone to run in Westmount-Saint-Louis
- Montreal passes new pet bylaw in wake of latest dog attack