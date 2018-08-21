Featured Video
Developing: Man shot in N.D.G.
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, August 21, 2018 9:34PM EDT
Police shot a man in N.D.G. after responding to a call about a fight on Tuesday evening.
The incident took place near the corner of Montclair Ave. and de Maisonneuve St.
The suspect tried to attack officers, and then was shot.
He's been rushed to hospital, and his injuries are serious.
The man is believed to be in his 20s.
