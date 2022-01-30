A detainee at Laval’s Immigration Holding Center died on Friday following “medical distress,” according to Canadian border authorities.

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) made the announcement Sunday afternoon.

On-site personnel conducted resuscitation measures until first responders arrived. The detainee was then transported to hospital, but died shortly afterwards.

The CBSA said it will not disclose the detainee’s name for privacy reasons, and that the family has been identified.

A review of the circumstances surrounding the incident will take place, conducted by the CBSA, Quebec provincial police (SQ), and the Quebec coroner’s office.