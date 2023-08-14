Despite volatile weather, Quebec's farmers' markets are going strong

Vegetables are on display at the Jean Talon Market on January 11, 2016 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson) Vegetables are on display at the Jean Talon Market on January 11, 2016 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Could AI help predict the next pandemic?

While AI was used to detect and warn people about the latest pandemic, the same technology could lead to the spread of misinformation if the proper guardrails aren't in place, the founder of a Canadian company that was among the first to detect COVID-19 says.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon