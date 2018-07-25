

CTV Montreal





Travelers who booked trips through troubled travel agency Sinorama will have their bookings honoured, though the company won’t take any new clients.

On Wednesday, the company was placed under trusteeship by Quebec’s Consumer Protection Agency (OPC), citing concerns over how the company managed money paid by its clients.

According to a La Presse report, $11 million had gone missing from company coffers, though Sinorama management disputed the allegation.

The company, which is known for low-cost trips to Asian, European and North American destinations, will be overseen by Price-Waterhouse until July 31, after which the OPC has declined to renew its license.

Customers said they’ve been told Sinorama will still previously made bookings.

“New clients, they can’t take, but what is bought and paid for they will honour,” said client Alan Lloyd Hughes,” who has pre-paid for a trip in October.