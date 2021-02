MONTREAL -- Quebec's COVID-19 situation may be improving, but new restrictions on people crossing the border into Canada will still go into effect on Monday.

At Trudeau Airport, arrivals coming in from outside the country will have to take a COVID-19 test on site and then quarantine in a designated hotel for three days at their own cost.

For some, the new restrictions mean a change in travel plans.

