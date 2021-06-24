MONTREAL -- Despite the big crowd gathered outside the Bell Centre, Montreal police said things have been relatively quiet on Thursday evening.

Police said there was one "minor intervention" concerning a municipal bylaw outside the arena as the Habs battled the Las Vegas Golden Knights in game six of their third round NHL playoff series, and some tickets were handed out, but that otherwise, no police action had been required as of 10:30 p.m.

Police had shut down both de Maisonneuve and Rene-Levesque between Guy and Robert-Bourassa as a crowd of 5,000 gathered to celebrate the playoff run.

FERMETURE DE RUES :

Le quadrilatère entourant le Centre Bell est présentement fermé en raison d’une trop grande affluence. Veuillez ne pas vous présenter dans le secteur. Merci de votre compréhension #SPVM ^RM — Police Montréal (@SPVM) June 25, 2021

Earlier in the day, the SPVM said they were prepared for a potential night of intense celebration as Quebecers mark the Fête nationale.

"We have a special cocktail of events," said Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "We're talking about the Habs game, the Saint-Jean-Baptiste, it's going to be a beautiful day, everybody is going to be on holiday, we have the terraces open."

The national holiday coincides with the Habs potentially decisive game. If they win, the team will move onto the Stanley Cup finals, potentially bringing the trophy home for the first time since 1993.

At the same time, a two-hour televised event for the Fête nationale is also planned.

It will air on the four major television networks in Quebec: Télé-Québec, ICI Radio-Canada, Noovo and TVA, as well as on the Rythme FM radio network starting at 8 p.m.

Montreal police says it has been preparing for Thursday night ever since the Habs won Game 5 to lead the series 3-2.