

The Canadian Press





The Quebec Liberals are promising to maintain a balanced budget without dipping further into a reserve fund if it is elected for a second term, despite some $2.4 billion in election promises.

In unveiling their financial framework today, the Liberals explained they are counting on using an estimated $950 million surplus to fund some of its promises.

Leader Philippe Couillard said the party is also banking on higher levels of own-source revenue -- which comes from sources other than Crown corporations and federal transfers -- based on projected gross domestic product growth.

The Liberals say economic growth will hit 2.3 per cent in 2018 rather than the expected 2.1 per cent, which they say will allow the province to pocket an additional $200 million.

The party is also proposing to boost its education and heath budgets by a minimum of four per cent and 4.2 per cent, respectively, over the course of its mandate.