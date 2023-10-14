Montreal

    • Despite harassment allegations, Beauchemin shows up at Que. Liberal caucus

    Excluded from the caucus of elected Quebec Liberals because of allegations of harassment against him, MNA Frédéric Beauchemin still turned up at his party's general council in Drummondville on Saturday morning as a party member. Excluded from the caucus of elected Quebec Liberals because of allegations of harassment against him, MNA Frédéric Beauchemin still turned up at his party's general council in Drummondville on Saturday morning as a party member.

    The man who wants to run for the party leadership said he had come to hear what was going to happen with the recovery.

    He was surrounded by several of his supporters in the looming race.

    For his part, interim-Liberal leader Marc Tanguay refused to comment on the situation in a press scrum.

    He did, however, acknowledge that Beauchemin had the right to be present as a party member.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 14, 2023. 

