Despite expropriation and eviction, Mount Royal garage owner refuses to leave

Athanasios Azeloglou has been a mechanic for more than 40 years.

He bought his garage on Royden Road in 1993, but in 2017 he received an expropriation notice from the Town of Mount Royal (TMR).

The town was making way for the Royalmount mega-mall project.

"What about my livelihood? They're forcing me to close my business and I have more than one," Azeloglou told CTV News. "It's like a chain, if I close the garage I can't operate the rest of the units I have."

After taking over the property, TMR then sold the lot to the Royalmount project.

In a court decision, a judge ordered a payout to Azeloglou for almost $1.5 million.

But Azeloglou says the number should be higher, claiming the land, building and four businesses he operates are worth more.

"They're trying to take away my livelihood," Azeloglou said. "Ok, sell it, I understand. Give me what it's worth, and I'm out."

In another court document, Azeloglou agreed to vacate the building by Dec.31, 2021.

Garage owner Athanasios Azeloglou is refusing to leave and make way for a Mount Royal mega-mall project despite an eviction notice and payout from the town. (CTV News/Matt Grillo)

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for the developer Carbonleo said: "He received compensation to cover all moving fees. The owner of the building allowed Mr. Azeloglou to stay on the premises since May 2019, free of charge."

TMR says it hasn't owned the building since May 2019 and has paid all fees related to the expropriation. The town considers the file to be closed.

This week, Azeloglou received another eviction notice giving him five days to leave. He says he will contest it.

"I'm fighting for a reason. I'm fighting for myself," Azeloglou said. "Like I said, I've worked hard for what I've established."

The Royalmount project is expected to be complete by spring 2024 and the developer says it is hoping for Azeloglou's full cooperation.