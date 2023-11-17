MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Desjardins to no longer use bankbooks

    Desjardins bank signage is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Desjardins bank signage is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

    Desjardins Group says it will no longer allow customers to use their bankbooks to keep track of transactions.

    A few months ago, Desjardins announced that it was phasing out passbooks starting Nov. 19.

    Instead, bankbook holders will now receive a monthly statement in either electronic or paper format.

    Desjardins says these methods will allow customers to benefit from more information about their accounts.

    To help passbook holders make the transition to paper or electronic statements, Desjardins Group says it has been providing them with information over the past few weeks.

    The passbook is a method of keeping track of transactions that was used for a very long time.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 17, 2023.

