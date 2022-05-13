Desjardins reveals surplus, lower revenues in first quarter

The Desjardins Group on Thursday posted a 35 per cent drop in earnings before member dividends for its first quarter, while its total revenues fell by 5.5 per cent.

The Lévis cooperative saw its surplus drop to $519 million for the quarter that ended March 31, when it had been $798 million during the same period in 2021.

Desjardins attributed the decline to greater investments in strategic projects, "particularly in digital transformation and security," as well as to an increase in claims in its property and casualty insurance sector.

The co-op's operating revenue increased by $267 million to $5.05 billion, but higher investment losses reduced total revenue from $3.03 billion per year to $2.87 billion in the most recent quarter.

Desjardins' Tier 1A capital ratio stood at 20.6 per cent, compared to 21.1 per cent as at December 31 and 22.1 per cent at the end of the previous first quarter.

The return to members and community was $118 million in the first quarter, up 15.7 per cent from $102 million for the same period last year. Excluding sponsorships, donations and scholarships, total member dividends rose 13.3 per cent year-over-year to $102 million in the most recent quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 13, 2022.