MONTREAL -- Desjardins Group is investing in several green energy projects.

The Desjardins Group announced Tuesday it has invested $100 million for a stake in four wind farms, and a solar park still under construction.

All five projects are in the United States.

The wind farms are in Indiana, Wisconsin, Oklahoma and Ohio. Desjardins said the facilities have long-term contracts to provide electricity and can produce more than 560 megawatts of clean energy.

They will ultimately supply 140,000 customers with power. This will remove a significant amount of greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere: the equivalent of 280,000 vehicles worth, Desjardins said.

The deal is still pending regulatory approval, which is expected by the end of the year.



- with files from The Canadian Press