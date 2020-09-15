Advertisement
Desjardins Group invests in wind farms, solar park in the U.S.
A golden eagle is seen flying over a wind turbine in Wyoming, on April 18, 2013 (AP Photo / Dina Cappiello, File)
MONTREAL -- Desjardins Group is investing in several green energy projects.
The Desjardins Group announced Tuesday it has invested $100 million for a stake in four wind farms, and a solar park still under construction.
All five projects are in the United States.
The wind farms are in Indiana, Wisconsin, Oklahoma and Ohio. Desjardins said the facilities have long-term contracts to provide electricity and can produce more than 560 megawatts of clean energy.
They will ultimately supply 140,000 customers with power. This will remove a significant amount of greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere: the equivalent of 280,000 vehicles worth, Desjardins said.
The deal is still pending regulatory approval, which is expected by the end of the year.
- with files from The Canadian Press