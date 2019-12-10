MONTREAL -- The personal information of some 1.8 million Desjardins credit cardholders and other financing clients was exposed during the massive data breach of the credit union's customers in Quebec and Ontario made public this past summer, the company announced Tuesday.

As a result, Desjardins is expanding the credit and identity protection services it offered clients following the breach.

Desjardins said internal analyses and verifications do not indicate that any private data accessed by an ex-employee who it says was responsible for the breach was transmitted to any third parties.

It also said no credit, debit or Interac cards were compromised by the breach, nor the PIN numbers, passwords or security questions associated with them.

The company says it still believes that a single employee, since fired and charged criminally, was responsible for the breach.

A week after two high-ranking Desjardins employees were let go, Desjardins president and CEO Guy Cormier addressed the data breach in a conference call with reporters Tuesday afternoon alongside senior vice-president and COO Real Bellemare, who is also the credit union's interim head of information technology.

