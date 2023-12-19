MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Desjardins ATMs out of service due to network outage

    desjardins

    Desjardins Group says a network outage is affecting its call centres and ATMs Tuesday morning.

    The financial institution took to Facebook to say it was experiencing "a problem beyond control" but did not specify the cause.

    "Our call centres are unable to take calls and some of our ATMs are not working," Desjardins spokesperson Jean-Benoît Turcotti confirmed by email.

    Card payments in stores are still working, as are online services.

    Desjardins is asking its members and customers to use the AccèsD Internet and mobile platforms while it resolves the issue.

    Turcotti adds, "Teams are actively working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible."

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 19, 2023.

