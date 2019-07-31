

CTV Montreal Staff





Police have arrested a 56-year-old man who is accused of stabbing a depanneur employee late Tuesday evening.

"From what we know right now an employee of the store had a conflict with the man outside the building and it degenerated into an armed assault," said Const. Raphael Bergeron.

"The employee of the store, a 19-year-old man got stabbed in the upper body and after that the suspect fled the scene."

It's not clear who called 911, but police and paramedics rushed to the store at the corner of Prieur St. and Pie IX Blvd.

Police officers arrested the suspect a short distance from the store and questioned him overnight.

Paramedics brought the young man to hospital to be treated for his injuries and he's expected to survive.