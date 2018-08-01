

The Canadian Press





Quebec’s dentists are planning a challenge to a ministerial order preventing them from leaving the public dental plan.

On Thursday, the dentist union sent forms from 2,000 members to the RAMQ signaling their intention to leave the plan. The departure came after a breakdown in negotiations between the union and the health ministry, with union officials accusing Health Minister Gaetan Barrette of creating an atmosphere of intimidation.

Leaving the public plan would leave children under 10 and people on social assistance without free dental care. Roughly 625,000 Quebecers would be affected.

Hours after the forms were dropped off, Barrette issued a decree forcing the dentists to continue in the public plan. The decree prevents any dentist from leaving the public plan for the next two years.

Union president Serge Langlois called the move a “government gag” and abuse of power.