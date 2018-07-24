

The Canadian Press





Quebec’s dentists escalated their battle with the provincial government on Tuesday, saying that if Premier Philippe Couillard doesn’t intervene in their negotiations with the health ministry, they will withdraw from the public system at the end of August.

Association of Dental Surgeons of Quebec president Serge Langlois accused Health Minister Gaetan Barrette of engaging in misinformation and provocation during negotiations for a new collective agreement.

The dentists have been without an agreement since April 2015. That contract stipulated that dental coverage for children under 10 and for social assistance recipients be covered by the state.

A withdrawal of dentists from the public system would deprive an estimated 620,000 people of free dental care outside of emergencies.

Langlois said union members had repeatedly compromised and blamed Barrette for wanting to impose a 12 per cent pay cut on members, whose average income is $180,000 per year.