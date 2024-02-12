Denis Villeneuve, Timothee Chalamet coming to Montreal to promote Dune: Part 2

MONTREAL
    Actors Denis Villeneuve, from left, Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin and Austin Butler, pose for the photographers as they arrive for a fan event promoting their film, Dune: Part Two, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Actors Denis Villeneuve, from left, Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin and Austin Butler, pose for the photographers as they arrive for a fan event promoting their film, Dune: Part Two, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
    Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and American actor Timothée Chalamet will be in Montreal on Feb. 28 to promote the film Dune: Part 2.

    They will be present at a special screening at the Scotiabank Cinema, their only stop in Canada on the promotional tour.

    Villeneuve and his team have been touring cities worldwide to present the latest film in the fantasy series, which stars Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Josh Brolin.

    The film will be released in North American cinemas on March 1.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 12, 2024.

