MONTREAL -- Denis Coderre, former Montreal mayor and runner-up in the 2021 mayoral election, is in a closed-door meeting Friday with his team at Casa d'Italia, a community centre on Jean-Talon Street.

The 58-year-old is apparently discussing his future with members of his party, Ensemble Montréal.

Those close to the former mayor are remaining tight-lipped on what is happening.

Coderre came in second during this year's municipal mayoral election, receiving 37.97 per cent (158,751) of the vote.

Incumbent mayor Valérie Plante had 52.14 per cent (217,986) of the vote, acccording to Élections Montréal.

More to come.