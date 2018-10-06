

CTV Montreal





While the environment was seldom mentioned during the recent Quebec provincial election campaign, demonstrators in Montreal on Saturday made sure that the newly-minted CAQ government knew about climate change.

The march was organized by a group called Planet Goes to Parliament, with Quebec Solidaire and the Quebec Green Party also participating.

During the campaign, the CAQ only presented a vague plan to combat climate change.

Organizers want the new government to act quickly to protect the environment.

“We’re asking for at least 3.5 [percent greenhouse gas] reductions each year,” said Francois Geoffroy, who helped create the event. “We want to know how these reductions are going to be made, because we’re fed up with far away promises that never materialize.”