Demonstrators calling for Gaza ceasefire block railway tracks in Montreal

Several demonstrators were taken into police custody Friday morning after blocking the railroad tracks in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and for the Canadian government to "stop supporting Israel."

Montreal police (SPVM) were called to the Canadian National (CN) railway tracks near Wellington and De La Sucrerie Streets around 9:15 a.m., where a group of about 30 had gathered.

Police said they took about a dozen protesters in for questioning. CTV News witnessed several people being handcuffed at the scene.

The event was over by around 10:30 a.m., according to the SPVM.

In a press release issued ahead of the protest, organizers said their action is part of a "growing movement across the country to block railway tracks in order to interrupt Canadian support for the genocide being committed by Israel in Gaza and the increasing violence against Palestinians in the West Bank."

"Israel could not commit all these crimes without the material and political support of the West, including our Canadian government. This is ethnic cleansing. This is genocide. There must be a permanent ceasefire now," reads a quote from activist Sarah Aly, who was reported to be participating in the blockade.

Israel resumed its bombardment of Gaza on Friday following the expiry of a week-long truce, during which Hamas released over 100 in exchange for the release of some 240 Palestinian prisoners.

The Health Ministry of Hamas-controlled Gaza reported dozens of new deaths Friday morning following Israel's airstrikes. At least 13,300 Gazans have been killed since the war began in October, roughly two-thirds of them women and minors, officials say.

More than 1,200 Israelis were killed in Oct. 7 Hamas attacks and around 240 were taken hostage.