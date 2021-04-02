MONTREAL -- Citizens across Quebec will march Friday afternoon against feminicide and violence against women under the theme "Not one more!"

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province has reported 13 feminicides related to domestic violence, including 8 in the space of 8 weeks, say demonstration organizers.

"Behind each of these murdered women, there are thousands of others who live in fear, on a daily basis," said the Alliance des maisons d'hebergement de 2e étape, the Federation des maisons d'hebergement pour femmes, L'R des centres de femmes and the Regroupement des maisons pour femmes victimes de violence conjugale.

The organizations invite the public to demonstrate against domestic violence starting at 1 pm.

Events will be held in some 20 Quebec municipalities, including Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec City, La Malbaie, Montreal, Baie-Saint-Paul, Victoriaville, Tadoussac, Baie-Comeau, Sept-Iles, Rimouski, Sherbrooke, Gaspe and Joliette, among others.

The white ribbon will be the symbol of this mobilization and citizens are invited to wear it on their clothes and signs.

Organizers are taking the opportunity to call on the government to take action in both the short and long term to strengthen the safety net around women and children who are victims of domestic violence.

Several female politicians have announced their presence at the events organized in different cities.

Minister responsible for the Status of Women Isabelle Charest will march in Montreal. Parti Quebecois MNAs Veronique Hivon and Meganne Perry Melancon will participate in the Montreal and Gaspe events respectively. Liberals Isabelle Melancon and Maryse Gaudreault have announced their presence at the Montreal and Gatineau rallies.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2021.