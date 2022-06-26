Demonstrations across Quebec protest reverse of U.S. abortion rights

After the U.S. Supreme Court's dramatic overturn of the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade on Friday, Quebec abortion rights groups held demonstrations across the province on Sunday.

The Fédération du Québec pour le planning des naissances (FQPN) is organizing multiple protests in Montreal, Quebec City, Trois-Rivieres and other municipalities asking demonstrators to "publicly express your anger at the state-sanctioned control of the bodies and lives of women, trans men and non-binary folks in the United States, and to make visible your solidarity with these people now forced to reproduce," according to the event's Facebook page.

Despite the scorching heat, many people were in front of the Palais de Justice in Montreal, holding signs with inscriptions such as "My body, my final choice" or "Autonomy for all."

One protester dressed up as a character from the TV series and Margaret Atwood's novel The Handmaid's Tale and carried a sign that read "This is no longer fiction."

People take part in a protest to denounce the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn the law that provided the constitutional right to abortion for almost 50 years, in Montreal, Sunday, June 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

"It's a message of solidarity with American women and people who will now be forced to take action against unwanted pregnancies, but it's also a message of solidarity with Quebec women who are pro-choice to come together and mobilize against the anti-choice cultural movement," said FQPN co-coordinator and abortion advocate Jess Legault.

Québec Solidaire (QS) MP Manon Massé was on hand at the Montreal courthouse to show her support for the pro-choice movement.

"These dictators of our bodies need to understand that they have absolutely no legitimacy to do this," she said. "This battle in the United States is a step backwards, and we have to watch, we have to be there and open our eyes, because women's rights are always fragile."

Massé believes that the rights of women and minorities are constantly in danger.

"With Roe vs. Wade, it's not just women's rights that are going to get slapped around; it's also the rights of sexual minorities, it's also the right to contraception. I would not say that we are threatened, but the danger is always underlying," said Massé.

Demonstrators present were also concerned that the U.S. Supreme Court decision would have repercussions on our side of the border.

"I am enraged, indignant, and I do not want Canada or Quebec to go backwards. It's 50 years of backsliding," said demonstrator Monique Lauzière.

Josée Desrosiers, who was part of the crowd, agreed.

"Are there laws to control men's bodies? No, there are not," she said.

She said that since Donald Trump's election in the United States, women's rights have been threatened.

"Now, he has left his mark," she said.

Desrosiers also worries about gay rights, contraception, interracial marriage and women's rights.

"If there is something established, and they are able to back down like that, what protects us from other things that are acquired," Lauzière said.

The Supreme Court decision was not surprising, and abortion rights research organization the Guttmacher Institute in the U.S. says that likely 26 of 50 states will ban the procedure. Thirteen states, the institute says, have "trigger laws" that will ban abortions that will go into effect immediately.

Protesters descended on the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday, and leaders including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Quebec Premier Francois Legault and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante criticized the ruling.

"I am outraged by the reversal of Roe vs. Wade, and (am) in solidarity with all American women who see their right to control their bodies violated," Plante wrote on Twitter. "This decision is an unacceptable step backwards."