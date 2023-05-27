Demonstration in Montreal to denounce racial profiling, mark Floyd's death

A demonstration will be held Saturday afternoon in downtown Montreal to denounce racial profiling as well as mark three years since the death of George Floyd, a Black American man killed by a police officer on May 25, 2020.

The march, which starts at 1 p.m. at Place Émilie-Gamelin, is organized by several community organizations, including Hoodstock, the Collectif de lutte et d'action contre le racisme (CLAR) and the Ligue des droits et libertés.

"On the one hand, we want to mark the memory of George Floyd, and on the other, we want to denounce the persistence of racial profiling and police discrimination. Of course, these two issues are linked," said Maxim Fortin, coordinator of the Quebec section of the Ligue des droits et libertés.

"We want the public not to forget what happened to George Floyd. We want people to remember that what happened to George Floyd could still happen today if concrete action isn't taken," said CLAR member Rosine Toguen.

She says the public must understand that the fight against racism concerns everyone.

"Racism should not only be the concern of victimized communities, i.e., racialized communities, but of the entire population. You don't have to be Black, Arab or First Nations to fight racism. Racism must concern us all," she said.

Fortin explains that the idea for the organizations to join forces came from the "Noirs au volant" initiative, launched last fall by the Red Coalition.

At the time, the group had "joined forces with a network of Afrodescendant organizations" to organize a rally in Quebec City against profiling on the road, he explained.

"In the wake of this mobilization, we said to ourselves that we had to continue to bring our demands into the public arena, that we had to keep up the pressure."

The group of organizations is calling on the Quebec government to recognize systemic racism.

"We'd like Quebec to simply apply the Yergeau ruling and transform its laws and regulations to reflect it," Fortin added.

The ruling, handed down in October 2022 by Judge Michel Yergeau, prohibits the interception of vehicles by police officers without just cause. The decision was challenged by Quebec in November, and is currently before the appeals court.

The court will have to determine whether it is possible to put an end to racial profiling without prohibiting police officers from carrying out random interceptions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 27, 2023.