Demonstration in Montreal to denounce racial profiling, mark Floyd's death
A demonstration will be held Saturday afternoon in downtown Montreal to denounce racial profiling as well as mark three years since the death of George Floyd, a Black American man killed by a police officer on May 25, 2020.
The march, which starts at 1 p.m. at Place Émilie-Gamelin, is organized by several community organizations, including Hoodstock, the Collectif de lutte et d'action contre le racisme (CLAR) and the Ligue des droits et libertés.
"On the one hand, we want to mark the memory of George Floyd, and on the other, we want to denounce the persistence of racial profiling and police discrimination. Of course, these two issues are linked," said Maxim Fortin, coordinator of the Quebec section of the Ligue des droits et libertés.
"We want the public not to forget what happened to George Floyd. We want people to remember that what happened to George Floyd could still happen today if concrete action isn't taken," said CLAR member Rosine Toguen.
She says the public must understand that the fight against racism concerns everyone.
"Racism should not only be the concern of victimized communities, i.e., racialized communities, but of the entire population. You don't have to be Black, Arab or First Nations to fight racism. Racism must concern us all," she said.
Fortin explains that the idea for the organizations to join forces came from the "Noirs au volant" initiative, launched last fall by the Red Coalition.
At the time, the group had "joined forces with a network of Afrodescendant organizations" to organize a rally in Quebec City against profiling on the road, he explained.
"In the wake of this mobilization, we said to ourselves that we had to continue to bring our demands into the public arena, that we had to keep up the pressure."
The group of organizations is calling on the Quebec government to recognize systemic racism.
"We'd like Quebec to simply apply the Yergeau ruling and transform its laws and regulations to reflect it," Fortin added.
The ruling, handed down in October 2022 by Judge Michel Yergeau, prohibits the interception of vehicles by police officers without just cause. The decision was challenged by Quebec in November, and is currently before the appeals court.
The court will have to determine whether it is possible to put an end to racial profiling without prohibiting police officers from carrying out random interceptions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 27, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
WEEKEND TRAFFIC
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Is it time for a cabinet shuffle? Political strategists weigh in
With just four weeks left until the House of Commons breaks for the summer, the weekly panel of political strategists on CTV's Question Period says it's likely time for the prime minister to shuffle his cabinet.
Prediabetes: The younger you are, the higher the risk of dementia
People who develop prediabetes when they’re younger are likely to have a higher risk for dementia in later life, a new U.S. study has found.
Mexican authorities make arrest in mid-May killing of Quebec man at seaside town
Mexican authorities say they've made an arrest in the killing of a Quebec man earlier this month in the Pacific coast beach town of Puerto Escondido. The Oaxaca state attorney general says in a statement issued Friday that an arrest warrant was executed for a man in Puerto Escondido identified only by his initials in connection with the homicide of Victor Masson.
Can't afford your mortgage? Here's what you need to know before you sell your home
Mortgage delinquencies are expected to rise by more than one-third of current levels over the next year, according to some economists. If you anticipate being unable to make your payments and decide to sell your home, here's what an expert says you should consider.
People with Type 2 diabetes may benefit from exercising in the afternoon, study shows
People with Type 2 diabetes should exercise in the afternoon instead of the morning to manage their blood sugar, a new study has found.
StatCan report casts clouds on claims of a widespread labour shortage in Canada
A new report is casting doubt on the idea that Canada is facing a widespread labour shortage and bolsters the arguments by some labour economists that high job vacancies aren't due to a shortage of workers.
Former U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger celebrates 100th birthday, still active in global affairs
Former diplomat and presidential adviser Henry Kissinger marks his 100th birthday on Saturday, outlasting many of his political contemporaries who guided the United States through one of its most tumultuous periods including the presidency of Richard Nixon and the Vietnam War.
No winning ticket sold for Friday's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $60 million draw.
Ontario community battles to keep emergency department from closing for good
A community in Ontario’s cottage country is facing the permanent closure of its local hospital's Emergency Room.
Toronto
-
Animal advocates call for alternatives to coyotes, foxes in Ontario dog training areas
Advocates are hoping the Ontario government will consider alternatives to the use of wild animals in off-leash dog areas for the purpose of tracking as officials push forward with a proposal to expand training areas in the province.
-
Here's what Toronto's mayoral candidates are promising
Here are the key promises and policies from the leading candidates in Toronto's race for mayor.
-
Investigation into Mississauga man's lethal products expands to New Zealand
New Zealand authorities have now joined the investigation into the deaths connected to a Mississauga man who is accused of sending sodium nitrite to vulnerable people around the world experiencing suicidal thoughts.
Atlantic
-
Man shot and killed by police in Dartmouth, HRP refer shooting to SiRT
A man is dead after being shot by police in Dartmouth during an incident Saturday morning.
-
'We need closure': Search for missing Moncton woman continues
Family and friends gathered in Moncton Saturday morning to search for a woman who went missing over nine months ago.
-
N.B. Women’s Council says Policy 713 review echoes ‘organized backlash’ against 2SLGBTQIA+ community
The New Brunswick Women’s Council says the provincial government’s review of Policy 713 is using talking points from a larger “organized backlash” against 2SLGBTQIA+ people.
London
-
The London Lightning are champions once again
It was a “winner take all” contest Friday night at Budweiser Gardens with the London Knights trying to clinch an NBLC Championship.
-
London Police Services Board names next Deputy Chief
The London Police Services Board has announced the appointment of LPS Superintendent Paul Bastien as London’s next Deputy Chief of Police, effective May 28, 2023.
-
Vehicle crashes into house, severs gas line
A large emergency response was seen in the north end of London, Ont. Friday night after a driver allegedly ran their truck into a house.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario community battles to keep emergency department from closing for good
A community in Ontario’s cottage country is facing the permanent closure of its local hospital's Emergency Room.
-
Two ‘aggressive’ hitchhikers on Hwy. 17 charged
Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people following reports of hitchhikers displaying aggressive behaviour along the Highway 17 East corridor in Kenora.
-
Can't afford your mortgage? Here's what you need to know before you sell your home
Mortgage delinquencies are expected to rise by more than one-third of current levels over the next year, according to some economists. If you anticipate being unable to make your payments and decide to sell your home, here's what an expert says you should consider.
Calgary
-
United Conservative candidate for Airdrie-Cochrane and Rocky View Schools square off
A prominent United Conservative candidate and a southern Alberta school district are accusing each other of spreading misinformation, or at the very least of being very, very mistaken.
-
Basketball fans bring the energy for Calgary Surge inaugural CEBL game
Saturday marks an historic moment for the Calgary Surge as the team tips off for its inaugural game in the Canadian Elite Basketball league.
-
Calgary Black Film Festival aims to improve inclusion and diversity
A showcase of the Black film industry in Calgary kicked off Friday night.
Kitchener
-
Man arrested for attempted murder, another seriously hurt in Kitchener shooting
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has arrested a man for attempted murder after a shooting in Kitchener left another man with serious injuries.
-
Campout held in Victoria Park meant to underscore homelessness crisis
An event spanning 24 hours with the aim of bringing attention to homelessness was held at Victoria Park Friday night, despite city staff saying the plan could violate bylaws.
-
Here are the major road construction projects scheduled in Waterloo region this summer
The warm weather is here and city and regional crews are already busy with a number of road construction projects drivers should be aware of this summer.
Vancouver
-
Repeat offender arrested for break-in hours after release from court, Kelowna RCMP say
A notorious repeat offender is in police custody again, just hours after his latest release, according to Kelowna Mounties.
-
Here's when Kitsilano Pool will open for the summer
After a cold, wet start to spring delayed repairs, the cracks at Vancouver's Kitsilano Pool have been filled and a reopening date has been set.
-
Special prosecutor named in investigation of B.C. school board trustee
The BC Prosecution Service says it has named a special prosecutor in a case involving a New Westminster school board candidate who was later appointed a government adviser.
Edmonton
-
Ex-Calgary mayor, former PM Harper pitch late day endorsements in Alberta election
In a day of last-ditch Alberta election endorsements, former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi backed NDP Leader Rachel Notley on Friday while former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper urged voters a second time to step up for the United Conservatives' Danielle Smith.
-
Man hospitalized after stabbing outside Edmonton City Hall on Friday
One person is in custody after a stabbing outside city hall on Friday morning.
-
Basketball fans bring the energy for Calgary Surge inaugural CEBL game
Saturday marks an historic moment for the Calgary Surge as the team tips off for its inaugural game in the Canadian Elite Basketball league.
Windsor
-
Fatal collision devastates a community, youth hockey player charged with assault, teen charged in gun incident: Top Windsor stories this week
A devastating collision end the lives of three young adults, a Windsor dad said he’s frustrated his 12-year-old son has been charged with assault, and a teenager was arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to school.
-
No injuries in Saturday morning house fire
Windsor fire crews attended a house fire in the 500 block of Novello Crescent Saturday morning around 8 a.m.
-
Warm and sunny weekend in store for Windsor
Grab your sunscreen and sunglasses, you’ll need them this weekend.
Regina
-
Construction worker killed in 'serious' accident at Regina International Airport
A construction worker is dead after a serious accident at Regina's International Airport.
-
'We don't want to see our community suffer': Assiniboia parents work to address child care crisis
A group of parents in Assiniboia are trying to solve the town's child care crisis.
-
13-year-old girl charged after threats made to Regina school
A 13-year-old girl has been charged after threats were allegedly made towards a Regina school Friday morning.
Ottawa
-
Trapped driver freed after 3-car crash on Highway 417
Ottawa firefighters helped free a driver who was trapped in a vehicle following a crash on Highway 417 Friday night.
-
Peacock escapes OPP officers in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say officers have received calls regarding a loose peacock, which was last seen on Hillbrook Road in Augusta Township.
-
Driver stopped on Hwy. 416 had two unbuckled children sleeping on a mattress
A vehicle stopped by police officers on Highway 416 south of Ottawa had two children sleeping on a mattress in the back of the vehicle without seatbelts, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Saskatoon
-
'I don't think it's right': Sask. woman sentenced for aggravated assault on senior
A Prince Albert man said he can start moving on, now that the woman who attacked his 89-year-old father has been sentenced. He said because of the assault, he lost both his mother and father.
-
'Giving them self identity': James Smith Cree Nation partners with school divisions
After a difficult year, the community of James Smith Cree Nation is building some new bonds by partnering with two nearby school divisions.
-
Saskatoon tech firm's app could help millions access health care in Nigeria
The government of Africa's most populated country has enlisted the help of a Saskatoon tech firm to deliver remote health care to millions of people.