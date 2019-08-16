

Rob Lurie, CTV Montreal





Bulldozers were razing Ste-Marthe-sur-la-Lac homes that had been seriously damaged by spring flooding on Friday.

About 6,000 people were suddenly forced from their homes in late April when a dike ruptured in the middle of the night. Since then, the town has issued 56 demolition permits, primarily for mobile homes that had been located closest to the dike. Four homes were torn down on Friday, with another seven or eight set to be demolished on Monday.

While some residents said the demolitions are helping the town turn the page, others said watching the work was very emotional for them. Social workers met with residents in the town’s community centre to help them process the demolition.

Frustrations with the pace of cleanup and rebuilding in Ste-Marthe have previously boiled over. In June a 38-year-old man who was among those forced from their homes was arrested and charged with dangerous driving and criminal assault after ramming his car into a Red Cross and Public Security office in Ste-Marthe.