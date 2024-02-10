Demolishing Montreal Olympic Stadium would be costly, but experts question $2B price
Quebec's tourism minister says demolishing Montreal's Olympic Stadium would cost $2 billion, but that estimate is raising questions because other North American cities have torn down stadiums for hundreds of millions of dollars less.
Caroline Proulx released the estimate earlier this week as she presented a comparatively cheaper plan to spend $870 million to replace the unstable and hazardous roof of the stadium built for the 1976 Olympic Games. The venue can't hold games or exhibitions half the year because of the roof's fragility -- events are cancelled if more than three centimetres of snow are forecast.
But throughout the years, Quebec politicians have said that the only reasonable option is to continue maintaining the stadium -- even if its roof has never really worked since it was completed in 1987 -- than to get rid of the concrete behemoth in the city's east-end.
"It's certainly more than I've ever heard of for a stadium teardown," said Victor Matheson, an economics professor with College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., who specializes in sports economics.
In Atlanta, Ga., for example, a domed football stadium was replaced in 2017 with the cost of demolition and construction estimated at US$1.6 billion.
"The fact that in Atlanta you can build an entirely new stadium and tear down the old one for the same price of just tearing down the one in Montreal seems concerning," Matheson said.
The cost of bringing down a sports venue can vary widely. In 2017, an Ontario company was awarded $2.1 million to demolish Regina's 33,350-seat football stadium; other demolitions have been more expensive. In Washington, D.C., the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium was demolished at a cost of US$20 million in 2023, according to local media.
In New York City, the cost of demolishing the original Yankee Stadium was estimated around US$25 million, The New York Times reported, though the city would spend another US$25 million turning the site into a park.
A 2009 report commissioned by the provincial agency that manages Montreal's Olympic Stadium put the cost of demolition at up to $700 million -- about $965 million when adjusted for inflation.
One of the factors pushing the cost of demolition up, according to the report, is that the Olympic Stadium can't be imploded with explosives. Because the stadium is composed of pre-stressed concrete, it says, controlled explosions could send blocks of concrete flying hundreds of metres, kick up a cloud of dust and lead to a shock wave that could damage an adjacent indoor zoo and a subway tunnel underneath.
The report, prepared by engineering consultancy Seguin Ingenierie, also rules out demolition with a wrecking ball. The company behind the report, which would later change its name to Genius Conseil, ceased commercial operations in 2014, one year after its president told a public inquiry about a system of collusion and kickbacks in provincial government contracting. In 2020, it agreed to pay $300,000 to settle bid-rigging charges brought by the federal government.
Daniele Malomo, a civil engineering professor at McGill University, said it's impossible to estimate the cost of the demolition without an extensive evaluation, but he said the use of pre-stressed concrete makes the job more complex.
"The problem in demolishing something like that is that you can't just cut the concrete," Malomo said in an interview.
Pre-stressed concrete is less susceptible to cracking and more resistant to bending, but the rebar wire within is under tension and if the concrete is cut, energy will be released, he said. "It will behave like a bomb, essentially."
Reducing the tension and removing the rebar wires would be a lengthy process, he said.
Bruno Massicotte, a civil engineering professor at Polytechnique Montreal, said that the infrastructure under the stadium -- such as the subway -- rules out the use of explosives. "The uniqueness of this structure will necessarily push costs up compared to other types of stadium," he wrote in an email. "But the justification for the $2 billion was not presented."
Parc olympique said in an email that beyond the cost to dismantle the stadium's 12,000 concrete components, the $2-billion estimate includes $158 million for inflation, $168 million for "minimal site restoration" and $80 million to restore nearby roads after trucks have passed between 20,000 and 30,000 times during the demolition.
The priciest estimated stadium demolition in North America, after Montreal, might be in Houston, Texas, where the projected cost has been as high as almost US$80 million to demolish the Astrodome. There, community members secured state heritage status for the venue, which was the world's first domed stadium when it was built in 1965.
James Glassman, the founder of preservation group Houstorian, said many Houston residents have fond memories of sporting events or concerts in the stadium, which has become one of the city's few historical landmarks.
But with National Football League and Major League Baseball teams that once called the stadium home long gone -- the NFL team left the city in 1996 and the MLB team has been playing at a new stadium since 1999 -- community organizations are trying to find creative new uses for the structure, he said.
"Once it's gone, it's gone forever, so be careful, it's easy to kind of get caught up in demolition fever, but who pays to knock it down? Who benefits? What's going up in its place? If that land is needed for something else, there's a compelling reason, but, if not, allowing it to sort of stand isn't a terrible solution," Glassman said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The most expensive zip-tie: W5's hidden cameras catch repair company in action
CTV W5 unveils the worst offenders when it comes to responding to Better Business Bureau complaints.
Investigation of 'elaborate fencing operation' leads police to recover $225K worth of stolen goods in northern B.C.
Mounties in northern B.C. say a recent arrest for shoplifting led to the discovery of an "elaborate fencing operation" and the seizure of more than $225,000 worth of stolen goods.
Heavy snow falling off roof onto propane line caused Cape Breton seniors home blast
The acting fire chief in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality says an explosion that damaged a seniors residence and seriously injured one person was likely caused by snow sliding off a roof and damaging a propane tank line.
'Just in pain': Woman recounts being attacked by two dogs in Toronto
A woman who suffered life-altering injuries in a dog attack in Toronto earlier this week says she is in pain but thankful to be alive.
Non-essential surgery on pets now banned in Quebec
Quebec's "Regulation respecting the welfare and safety of domestic companion animals and equines", which comes into force this Saturday, aims to ban four surgeries that were previously permitted but strongly discouraged by the Quebec Order of Veterinarians (OMVQ): feline declawing, ear trimming, tail trimming and vocal cord removal.
Taylor Swift prepares for an epic journey to the Super Bowl. Will she make it?
Taylor Swift's last song will still be ringing in the ears of thousands of fans at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday night when the singer is expected to rush to a private jet at Haneda airport that will take her on a time-zone-spanning journey to see her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, play in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.
Hap-pig ending: Pig found wandering on Highway 401 now proud sow
A lost pig who was rescued from the side of Highway 401 last summer is thriving, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Demolishing Montreal Olympic Stadium would be costly, but experts question $2B price
Quebec's tourism minister says demolishing Montreal's Olympic Stadium would cost $2 billion, but that estimate is raising questions because other North American cities have torn down stadiums for hundreds of millions of dollars less.
Helicopter crashes in Southern California's Mojave Desert, six missing
A helicopter carrying six people crashed near a small town in Southern California's Mojave Desert, authorities said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 1 dead after fight breaks out inside of Toronto apartment building
Toronto police are investigating a homicide inside of an apartment building in Toronto’s west end Saturday morning.
-
'Just in pain': Woman recounts being attacked by two dogs in Toronto
A woman who suffered life-altering injuries in a dog attack in Toronto earlier this week says she is in pain but thankful to be alive.
-
The most expensive zip-tie: W5's hidden cameras catch repair company in action
CTV W5 unveils the worst offenders when it comes to responding to Better Business Bureau complaints.
Atlantic
-
Heavy snow falling off roof onto propane line caused Cape Breton seniors home blast
The acting fire chief in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality says an explosion that damaged a seniors residence and seriously injured one person was likely caused by snow sliding off a roof and damaging a propane tank line.
-
Taylor Swift fans hosting Swiftie Super Bowl watch party in Halifax
On Sunday, Wagner and fellow Swift fan Sarah MacLellan will host a Swiftie Super Bowl party at Moxy hotel in Halifax as Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, takes on the San Francisco 49ers.
-
N.S. Liberals pledge two percentage point cut to harmonized sales tax if elected
Nova Scotia's Liberal leader is committing to cut the provincial portion of the harmonized sales tax by two percentage points if his party wins the next general election.
London
-
'Suspicious Fire': London Fire Department investigating blaze in east London, Ont.
London Fire Department (LFD) investigators are looking into the origin, cause, and circumstances of a fire at a hair salon in the east end of the city.
-
Ceremony to honour Logan Hunter held at Knights’ game Friday
The London Knights hosted the Windsor Spitfires Friday night at Budweiser Gardens. Easton Cowan extended his point streak to 20 games, the longest in the OHL this season.
-
'Come in out of the Cold': London Jewish Community offering free meal Sunday
In preparation for the holiday of Purim, the London Jewish Community Centre (LJCC) is inviting guests to enjoy a free hot meal and select from a range of donated clothes and toiletries.
Northern Ontario
-
Impassable winter roads create 'dire' situation for Ontario First Nations: NAN
Impassable winter roads are delaying vital shipments and threatening the safety of First Nations across northern Ontario, leaders warned as they pressed the provincial and federal government for support.
-
32 charges laid in Hwy. 17 crash that killed horse and buggy driver
Charges have been laid against a commercial driver and a southern Ontario company more than two months after a fatal Highway 17 crash involving a horse and buggy.
-
Minivan thief speeding on Hwy. 17 loses control, rolls across both lanes
A suspect from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after the driver of a stolen minivan crashed on Highway 17 Thursday evening.
Calgary
-
Calgary business seizes on Swifties' newfound passion for the Super Bowl
Whether it’s the food, the halftime show or the game itself, Super Bowl Sunday draws tens of millions of viewers every year. It’s regularly the most-watched telecast of the year. But this year, it’s also the spectacle in the stands that has a whole new passionate fan base tuning in, and one Calgary business cashing in.
-
3 injured in Saturday morning collision between vehicle and C Train
Three people were injured in a collision between a car and a C Train early Saturday morning.
-
'Making friends is hard': Calgirls Club building community to help lonely women
Julia Craig moved to Calgary in September 2023 from Toronto and didn't know anyone, so she started the Calgirls Club to help other women who struggle to find close friendships.
Kitchener
-
Remains in Guelph park identified, police lay murder charge
Human remains found in a Guelph park have now been positively identified as belonging to a missing 62-year-old man. Police also say another man has been charged with his murder.
-
Fashion History Museum says it’s at risk of closing without rent forgiveness
The Fashion History Museum in Cambridge, Ont. is asking the city, who owns its building, to forgive their debt, as the non-profit brings in tourism dollars.
-
UW startup achieves a world’s first with tiny camera used in brain surgery
A tiny camera, developed in Kitchener, was recently used to help diagnose and treat a patient who suffered multiple strokes. A feat that wasn't just a first for the company - but also the medical community.
Vancouver
-
Investigation of 'elaborate fencing operation' leads police to recover $225K worth of stolen goods in northern B.C.
Mounties in northern B.C. say a recent arrest for shoplifting led to the discovery of an "elaborate fencing operation" and the seizure of more than $225,000 worth of stolen goods.
-
B.C. woman convicted of coughing on grocery worker during pandemic acquitted
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has acquitted a woman who was sentenced last year to 18 months of probation for intentionally coughing in the face of a grocery worker and assaulting another worker with a grocery cart during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Flashing beacons to be installed at site of serious crash near Vancouver school
The City of Vancouver says it will install flashing beacons at the intersection of Wallace Street and 16th Avenue, where a 15-year-old was seriously injured by a car last month.
Edmonton
-
Hoffman to announce NDP leadership run at Sunday Edmonton event
Another candidate is about to enter the race to replace Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley.
-
Kane nets second hat trick of season as Oilers beat Ducks 5-3 to get back to winning ways
It wasn't until his ninth NHL season that Evander Kane got his first hat trick.
-
Calgary business seizes on Swifties' newfound passion for the Super Bowl
Whether it’s the food, the halftime show or the game itself, Super Bowl Sunday draws tens of millions of viewers every year. It’s regularly the most-watched telecast of the year. But this year, it’s also the spectacle in the stands that has a whole new passionate fan base tuning in, and one Calgary business cashing in.
Windsor
-
Family, boat crew recognized for saving man who fell from Ambassador Bridge
The family and boat crew whose quick thinking was credited with the rescue of a Canadian ironworker who fell from the Ambassador Bridge last summer were recognized Friday.
-
52-year-old man dead after E.C. Row collision involving three vehicles
E.C. Row Expressway was closed in both directions between Walker and Central due to a collision.
-
Taylor Swift prepares for an epic journey to the Super Bowl. Will she make it?
Taylor Swift's last song will still be ringing in the ears of thousands of fans at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday night when the singer is expected to rush to a private jet at Haneda airport that will take her on a time-zone-spanning journey to see her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, play in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.
Regina
-
Cockroaches and silverfish found in 2 City of Regina leisure centres
Two City of Regina leisure facilities recently had to deal with some unwelcome guests, as both cockroaches and silverfish were found.
-
Sask. NDP leading among decided voters in Saskatoon, Regina
According to the results of an independent poll, decided voters in Saskatchewan's two most populous cities, are now leaning towards the NDP.
-
Regina police investigating fire at church as arson
An early morning fire at a Regina church is being investigated as an arson case.
Ottawa
-
Thunderstorm accompanies record high temperature in Ottawa on Friday
There was a thunderstorm in Ottawa Friday night as a warm front moved across the region.
-
Hap-pig ending: Pig found wandering on Highway 401 now proud sow
A lost pig who was rescued from the side of Highway 401 last summer is thriving, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Woman pleads guilty in Inuit identity fraud case, charges dropped against daughters
A Toronto woman pleaded guilty Friday in an Inuit identity fraud case as charges against her twin daughters were dropped.
Saskatoon
-
Everything you’ve been asking about the new entertainment district
After years of imagining what a downtown arena and entertainment district could look like, a sprawling city report is beginning to reveal many desired aspects of Saskatoon's redesigned downtown core once it's completed.
-
'Bringing our children home': FSIN chiefs applaud Supreme Court decision on Indigenous child welfare
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is applauding a unanimous ruling by Canada’s highest court.
-