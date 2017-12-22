

CTV Montreal





Bombardier's tough year is ending on a high note.

On Friday, the troubled aerospace company announced the first delivery of its CSeries jets to Korea's flagship airline will take place on Christmas Day.

A second CS-300 will be delivered to Korean Air on New Year's Day and there are plans to have a total of 10 of the jets in the airline's fleet by the end of 2018.

Seu-Koon Lee, chief technical officer for Korean Air, couldn't be happier about acquiring a new single-aisle airplane.

"The CS 300 is really a remarkable airplane with fuel efficiencies and reliability so it will give us excellence in flight," said Lee.

"It's a game changer in the industry so it will be a really good airplane, economy-wise and performance-wise."

The jets have been heralded for their fuel efficiency, which the company says is 20 per cent better than other models that seat roughly 125 people.

The delivery is a welcome development for Bombardier, which was plagued by setbacks, trade disputes and bad publicity throughout 2017.

In April, company leadership sparked a widespread outcry after the revelation that six senior executives had received hefty pay increases, despite receiving a $1 billion investment from the Quebec government the prior year and laying off thousands of workers worldwide.

This week the U.S. Department of Commerce upheld tariffs of nearly 300 percent against the CSeries 100.

The tariffs are the subject of ongoing talks between Canada and the American government after being the subject of massive duties.

That came after allegations from American plane-maker Boeing that Bombardier was able to unfairly undercut prices due to subsidies from the Canadian and British governments, even though Boeing does not make a plane the same size as the CSeries 100.

Fred Cromer, president of the commercial aircraft division of Bombardier, found the latest rumour about Boeing looking to merge with Brazilian plane maker Embraer very interesting.

"On the one hand they're complaining about the CSeries being a competitor yet now they're trying to separate their product line potentially with what we think is the real competitor," said Cromer.