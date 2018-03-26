

CTV Montreal





A Quebec City judge rejected former deputy premier Nathalie Normandeau’s request to throw out the case against her on Monday.

Normandeau had asked for the charges to be dropped due to delays she called “unreasonable,” citing the Supreme Court of Canada’s ruling in the famous ‘Jordan Case.’ In that case, the SCOC ruled that cases must be heard within 18 months of charges being brought, though it does allow for exceptions.

In his ruling, Judge Andre Perreault said that while it’s been 25 months and 19 days since charges were first brought against Normandeau and five other defendants, it was due to the complexity of the case.

"For us, it's essential the trial start as quickly as possible," said Normandeau's defence attorney Maxime Roy. "We maintain that the truth will be known and Ms. Normandeau will be heard. When the decision is made, she will turn the page and move on to other things."

Normandeau, Marc-Yvan Cote and four others are accused of fraud and breach of trust. They were arrested by UPAC, Quebec’s anti-corruption police, in March 2016 as part of an investigation into the giving of political donations in exchange for public contracts. Their trial is set to begin on April 9.